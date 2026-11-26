In Tuscany, Italy, former police chief Gianni De Gennaro, aged 78, died by suicide. Last Saturday, a caretaker found him dead in an armchair at a country house. An autopsy is to be conducted in Florence, but the circumstances of the death no longer raise doubts, Der Spiegel reports.

De Gennaro had worked in the police since 1973. During his career, he headed the anti-mafia agency, the police and intelligence services, and also served as a state secretary. During the 2001 G8 summit in Genoa, he led the Italian police. He was accused of allegedly inducing an official to give false testimony, but the court acquitted De Gennaro.

Investigation into the murder of Borsellino

Before his death, De Gennaro was involved in a new investigation related to the killing of anti-mafia prosecutor Paolo Borsellino and five of his bodyguards. They were killed by a car bomb in Sicily in 1992. At the time, De Gennaro was deputy head of the DIA anti-mafia directorate.

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Prosecutors suspected that he may have steered the investigation at the time in the wrong direction. Shortly before his death, law enforcement officers searched his home and office, while a request for house arrest was rejected. De Gennaro himself maintained his innocence until the end. He was due to have a court hearing in Sicily with his lawyer on December 1.

Farewell letters and opposition demands

De Gennaro left behind two hard drives and several farewell letters that are in the possession of investigators. They included messages to his family and employees, dated November 17. He addressed two more envelopes to Sicilian prosecutors and to whoever wished to make his statement public. According to the publication, he allegedly had two bags of old documents at the country house.

The opposition is demanding that the letters be published in full and that the case be considered by the parliamentary anti-mafia committee. De Gennaro's funeral is planned to be held in Rome with a ceremonial service for senior officials. President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are expected to attend.

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