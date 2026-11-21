In Rome, Lazio defeated Lecce 3-0 in an Italian championship match and strengthened their lead in Serie A. The Roman team have collected 32 points after 12 matches, earning their 10th victory and remaining unbeaten this season. Lazio's lead over Inter, who were due to play an away match on Sunday, stands at four points, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Noslin's brace

The hosts took the lead in the 25th minute. Gustav Isaksen sent a cross into the penalty area, where Tijjani Noslin got ahead of his marker and headed the ball into the bottom corner.

In the second half, Noslin completed his brace after a backheel pass from Kenneth Taylor. The Lazio forward finished the attack with a shot on goal. Davide Frattesi made the final score 3-0 in the 90th minute: after a headed pass from Matteo Cancellieri, he chipped the ball over the goalkeeper from outside the penalty area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fans' boycott

According to the outlet, most Lazio fans continue to boycott home matches in protest against club owner Claudio Lotito. However, this did not prevent Gennaro Gattuso's team from extending their successful run.

Frattesi, who joined Lazio on loan from Inter in August, scored in his second consecutive match. Earlier, he had also scored in three of the Roman club's opening victories.

In another match of the day, Como defeated Cagliari 2-0 thanks to goals from Jacobo Ramon and Lucas da Cunha. Following this result, Como are in fourth place with 26 points.

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