A 24-hour general strike has begun in Italy, with workers and students taking to the streets in protest. Demonstrations are taking place in Rome, Milan, Naples, Genoa, Bologna, Bari and Turin, among other cities, ANSA English reports.

Protests against the government and budget bill

The strike was organized by the CGIL and Cobas trade unions, while a Europe-wide student mobilization also joined the protests. Participants oppose the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the 2027 budget bill, the high cost of living and the state of the education system.

In Rome, a march organized by CGIL began, led by the union's general secretary, Maurizio Landini. Elly Schlein, secretary of the opposition Democratic Party, joined it. Landini said that the government must listen to the people who took to the streets and that the union will continue its mobilization.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Service disruptions expected

The strike covers the public and private sectors, including education, healthcare, local public transport, ports and taxi services. Disruptions are expected at schools, medical facilities and on public transport.

Air and rail transport are not covered by the strike. Bus, tram and metro services will be regulated by local guaranteed service time slots. Some transport companies, including ATM in Milan, ATVO in Venice, ANM in Naples and AMTAB in Bari, are exempt from the action.

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