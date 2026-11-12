Journalist and longtime war correspondent Toni Capuozzo died in Italy on November 12 at the age of 77. ANSA reported this.

Announcement about cancer

Several days before his death, Capuozzo announced that he had cancer. The agency notes that the journalist died on Thursday at the age of 77.

War reporting

Capuozzo devoted a significant part of his career to covering wars in different countries around the world. He worked as a correspondent in combat zones.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The journalist collaborated with Berlusconi's Mediaset media group. Among the newsrooms he worked for, ANSA names Tg5, Tg4 and Studio Aperto.

The agency describes Capuozzo as an old-school journalist. His professional work was primarily connected with international war reporting.

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