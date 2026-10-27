Man with knife detained near Yair Golan in Israel — CBS News

In Tel Aviv, Israel, police detained a man with a knife near Yair Golan, the leader of Israel’s left-wing Democrats party. The incident occurred during a voter mobilization event ahead of elections in Israel.

Party and police accounts

Golan’s party said that an unidentified man wearing a jacket approached the politician in a threatening manner. According to the Democrats, security guards blocked the man, after which a large knife fell from under his clothing onto the ground. Security held him until police arrived.

Police confirmed the detention of a suspect who had a knife, but said there was no attempt to carry out a stabbing. According to CBS News, law enforcement officers noticed an object protruding from under the coat of a man standing near Golan. During a search, they found a knife on him.

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Detainee is being questioned

According to police, the detainee is a Jerusalem resident aged between 20 and 29. He was arrested and taken in for questioning.

After the incident, Golan said that incitement and violence would not stop his supporters, and linked the event to a “poison machine” which, he said, is led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Democrats party also said that, following a lengthy legal dispute, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service assumed responsibility for Golan’s protection ahead of the incident.

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