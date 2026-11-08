In Israel, Channel 13 immediately suspended television host Eyal Berkovich from broadcasting after remarks that were criticized as racist. He questioned Abdul El-Sayed’s right to use the title “doctor,” as well as the medical qualifications of Israeli Knesset member Ahmad Tibi, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Doubts about qualifications

During Saturday’s edition of the program “Moriah and Berko,” Channel 13 political reporter Suleiman Maswadeh introduced El-Sayed, a Democrat and critic of Israel, using the form of address “doctor.” Berkovich asked whether it had been verified that El-Sayed held the relevant status.

Co-host Moriah Asraf explained that El-Sayed has such qualifications. Berkovich then mentioned Ahmad Tibi and questioned his right to call himself a doctor. According to the Jerusalem Post, El-Sayed is a physician and epidemiologist, holds a medical degree from Columbia University and a doctorate in public health from the University of Oxford. Tibi is a gynecologist by profession.

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The broadcaster’s decision

Channel 13 said that freedom of speech and diversity of opinion are foundations of a free press, but cannot serve as a platform for racist remarks. The broadcaster called the host’s words unacceptable and inconsistent with the company’s values. Following a conversation with Berkovich, management decided to immediately remove him from broadcasting.

This is the second scandal involving Berkovich in just over a week. Earlier, during a commercial break, he told Channel 13 host Lucy Aharish, an Arab Israeli, that she was “not in her village.” Aharish accused him of racism and initially refused to return on air, but later continued participating in the program. The broadcaster did not specify the duration of Berkovich’s suspension.

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