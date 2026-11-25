The Nazareth District Court in Israel sentenced Rami Habiballah, a resident of the Arab village of Ein Mahil, to 10 years in prison. He was found guilty of transferring funds to individuals linked to Hamas, as well as passing on information and photographs from an Israeli defense enterprise. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing the prosecution.

Guilty plea in the case

Habiballah pleaded guilty under an amended indictment as part of a plea agreement reached after a substantial portion of the evidence had been presented. At the same time, the agreement did not provide for a pre-agreed sentence.

He was convicted, among other charges, of assisting the enemy during wartime, providing information to the enemy with intent to harm state security, conspiracy and attempted conspiracy to commit an offense constituting a terrorist act, contact with a foreign agent, and prohibited transactions involving terrorist property.

Transfers and information about the plant

According to the prosecution, in 2022, when Habiballah was volunteering in Turkey, he met a Hamas operative. They subsequently remained in contact, and Habiballah transferred money to him.

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He also collected donations from residents of Ein Mahil and passed them to an association which, according to the prosecution, he suspected of having ties to Hamas. In total, he transferred at least 160,000 Israeli shekels. Another 270,000 shekels and 7,500 euros in cash, intended for transfer to this association, were kept at his home. According to the amended indictment, he believed that these funds would not be used for military purposes.

After the start of the war between Israel and Gaza, Habiballah, according to the prosecution, provided a Hamas representative with photographs and information about a defense plant, intending to facilitate an attack on the site. He also considered carrying out a terrorist attack in Jerusalem and approached two people in an attempt to advance plans for attacks in Israel. The prosecution said Habiballah's arrest prevented these plans from being carried out.

In addition to the 10-year prison sentence, the court imposed suspended prison terms and a fine of 25,000 shekels. The court also agreed to confiscate approximately 150,000 shekels and 7,460 euros seized from the convicted man.

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