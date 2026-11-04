In Israel, the Central District Court sentenced a man in his early 30s to 10 years in prison for rape and indecent acts against his niece, who was six years old at the time of the crimes. The court also imposed a suspended sentence and ordered him to pay the victim 100,000 Israeli shekels in compensation, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Complaint filed after 15 years

According to case materials, the girl would come with her mother to her grandparents’ home after ballet classes. Her uncle lived in a separate room in the house and would be left alone with her during such visits.

The court found that the man showed the child sexually explicit videos on his phone and demanded that she recreate what she saw. The victim went to the police about 15 years after these events, when she was already an adult.

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The court’s and prosecution’s position

In its verdict, the court stressed that the convicted man exploited the child’s age and his family’s trust. The victim’s mother, who is the man’s sister, did not know about the abuse of her daughter.

A report on the impact of the crime on the victim stated that the experience affected her sense of safety, trust in herself and others, social life, and romantic relationships. The court also took into account that the crime was committed by a close relative.

Prosecutor Shira Sochatsky said that the victim found the courage to file a complaint only many years later. According to her, the court found the woman’s testimony entirely credible and convicted the man on all charges.

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