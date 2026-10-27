Israel to vote in election that could determine Netanyahu’s fate — Dawn

Israel is due to hold elections on Tuesday, the outcome of which could determine the future political fate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These are the first elections in the country since the October 7, 2023 attack. About 7.3 million people are eligible to vote, including more than half a million first-time voters.

As Dawn reports, the latest published polls showed virtually equal support for Netanyahu and his main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot. Tens of thousands of Israeli citizens are estimated to have arrived from abroad to take part in the vote.

Campaign after wars

The election campaign is taking place against the backdrop of three years of regional wars on several fronts following the events of October 7. Security issues and responsibility for the attack have become central to the campaign. Netanyahu emphasized his own experience in security matters, his ties with US President Donald Trump, and stated that only he could guarantee citizens’ security.

One of the main accusations against the prime minister concerns his failure to take responsibility for the October 7 attack, the deadliest day in the country’s history. Eisenkot promised to establish an independent state commission to investigate the security failures that led to the attack. Netanyahu’s government opposed such an investigation.

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Difficult coalition negotiations

Netanyahu returned to power in December 2022, bringing ultranationalist far-right forces into the coalition. The opposition criticizes him for supporting ultra-Orthodox parties seeking to preserve the exemption of religious school students from military conscription.

Eisenkot leads an informal bloc of parties ranging from right-wing to center-left forces. He promised to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, supports Israeli settlements, but pledges to counter settler violence. Neither he nor Netanyahu has publicly stated a willingness to cooperate with predominantly Arab lists, which represent about 21% of the country’s population.

The counting of final results may take several days. No party is expected to win the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat parliament on its own, so coalition formation could drag on for weeks or months.

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