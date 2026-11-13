In Israel, the Northern District Prosecutor's Office is preparing to file charges against a Yafia resident who was detained on suspicion of posting inciting content on social media. He is accused, among other things, of incitement to racism and direct calls to commit a terrorist act, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Posts about Hamas leaders

The investigation was launched after police received a report about posts on the suspect's personal page. He was detained on October 26. According to police, the posts included materials honoring Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the group's founder Ahmed Yassin, accompanied by calls to continue the “struggle and jihad” against Israel.

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Police also claim that the man published posts praising individuals who carried out attacks on civilians and security personnel. The court extended his detention several times. After the indictment is filed, prosecutors are expected to seek to keep the suspect in custody until the end of the trial.

Separate detention in the West Bank

In a separate case near the settlement of Jiftlik in the West Bank, Israeli law enforcement officers detained a man in his early 20s. During a search of his home, police said they found an air pistol, knives, other military equipment, and a military map of the area around the Gaza Strip, which police described as secret. The circumstances of the storage of these items are being investigated.

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