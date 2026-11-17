Matan Kahana, a candidate for speaker of the Israeli parliament, rejected a proposal by acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to support his candidacy on the condition that lawmakers from Arab parties would not hold deputy speaker positions.

As Anadolu Agency reports, the Knesset is to vote on a successor to Speaker Amir Ohana on Tuesday. Kahana, a lawmaker from the Yashar party, is expected to receive the support of 67 out of 120 parliamentarians, including 19 lawmakers from Arab parties.

Condition for support

Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, offered support for Kahana in a letter published on social media platform X. According to him, this would provide the candidate with broad Zionist support cutting across political differences. The Likud party said that Netanyahu and Smotrich made the proposal jointly.

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Smotrich asked Kahana to agree to temporarily lead parliament until a new government is formed and to promise to resign if the government that is formed wishes to elect another speaker. He also demanded that representatives of electoral lists which, in his wording, do not define Hamas as a terrorist organization not be appointed as deputy speakers. This condition was directed against the Arab parties Raam and the Joint List.

Kahana's position

Kahana said he rejects the demand, which, according to him, contradicts the principles of responsible public service, and called for respecting the democratic process and its outcome. He also questioned why he should ignore a community that makes up 21% of Israel's population and parliamentary factions with which Netanyahu and Smotrich had previously cooperated.

The Knesset House Committee had previously recommended appointing nine temporary deputy speakers, including Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List and Walid Taha of Raam. These nominations still need to be approved by the full parliament. On November 8, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government; 28 days have been allotted for this, with the possibility of a further 14-day extension.

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