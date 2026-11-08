In Israel, a man was detained at the Shuafat refugee camp checkpoint in East Jerusalem after he tried to enter Israeli territory using a photo of someone else’s identity card on his phone.

Photo of a document on a phone

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the man had no legal grounds to enter Israel. At the checkpoint, he showed a photograph of a document that, according to the publication, belonged to a person whom the source describes as a sex offender. This person is under the supervision of the Tzur unit of the Israel Prison Service and does not live in the area.

Officers from the Tzur unit were called to the scene to verify the identity of the man who presented the photo of the document. They established that he was not the owner of the identity card and, according to the publication, was trying to enter Israeli territory illegally.

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Acquaintance in prison

During questioning, law enforcement officers found that the detainee knew the owner of the identity card. According to their information, the men met while serving prison sentences and met again in Jerusalem in March.

Israel Police detained the man for further investigation. Tzur unit commander Brigadier General Yehuda Aharoni said that the case demonstrates the vigilance and professionalism of the unit's officers, as well as the importance of cooperation with other security and law enforcement agencies.

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