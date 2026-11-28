Israel’s acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is ready to allow Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to take office as head of government first under a rotation agreement. He proposed this mechanism for forming a national unity government.

Abandoning the principle of the largest party

Netanyahu said he is ready to abandon his Likud party’s principle under which the government must first be headed by a representative of the largest party. According to him, he considers it necessary to set aside this principle because of the scale of the existential danger and the possibility of forming a government that, in his view, would be unable to cope with it.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Netanyahu called for immediate substantive and intensive negotiations on a unity government. He also said that he expects a similar willingness to compromise from Eisenkot’s side.

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Statements by the parties

Netanyahu claimed that Arab parties could use their influence in parliament to advance family reunification measures that would provide citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, as well as to create Arab autonomy in Galilee and the Negev. He also said that leaders of the Joint List would limit the military decisions of a government led by left-wing forces.

Eisenkot did not immediately respond to Netanyahu’s proposal. The day before, he said that many Israelis seek the creation of a unity government exclusively from Zionist parties that would pass a law on national service for all.

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