In Israel, acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader, former Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot, failed to reach an agreement on forming a unity government. The talks ended without a breakthrough, and a planned next meeting of the negotiating teams was canceled, Tagesschau reports.

Disagreements over rotation

The meeting lasted about two hours. In a joint statement, Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's conservative Likud said that both sides had tried to overcome deep differences and that the talks themselves had taken place in a businesslike atmosphere.

According to media reports, Netanyahu proposed a rotation in the post of head of government, but Eisenkot's assumption of office was to be postponed indefinitely for security reasons. Eisenkot rejected the proposal. Netanyahu's entourage reportedly said that the opposition leader had taken an excessively tough position.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search for a majority in the Knesset

Eisenkot will now likely focus on forming a so-called government of change with the parties of his bloc, although the possibility of Likud joining later remains open. Democrats party leader Yair Golan supported the course toward an alliance without those whom he called responsible for the failure of October 7.

In parliamentary elections at the end of October, Eisenkot's bloc won 48 seats in the Knesset, Netanyahu's alliance won 53, and Israeli-Arab parties won 19. At least 61 seats are needed for a majority. Eisenkot has until next Sunday to form a government; this deadline may be extended by another 14 days.

Read us on