In Israel, the first female recruits are set to begin service in a pilot program to integrate women into the armored units of the Israel Defense Forces. Training will take place at the Shizafon base in the south of the country, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing military officials.

Equal professional requirements

The program is intended to give women the opportunity to serve in combat positions in the tank corps. The military said that the professional and operational standards for participants will be the same as those for men serving in the armored corps.

Before launching the pilot program, the IDF established criteria under which female recruits must demonstrate their ability to complete the training and finish the program. According to the army, these criteria correspond to the current professional qualification requirements for male tank soldiers and are based on existing operational standards.

At the same time, the participants’ physical training will be adapted to maintain their fitness and protect their health. Before the start of the main training, they will complete a preparatory combat physical training course to strengthen their physical capabilities and endurance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separate crews and assessments

During the pilot program, joint-service provisions regulating interaction between service members of different sexes will be in force. Women and men will not serve in the same tank crew, either during training or in operational activities.

The army will also conduct separate assessments every few months to determine whether the program is achieving its objectives. The pilot’s launch follows controversy over the integration of women into the armored corps, including among religious Zionist yeshivas.

In June, 25 yeshivas said they would prohibit their students from joining the armored corps in protest against the program. In April, the High Court of Justice ruled that the IDF must provide equal opportunities for men and women seeking combat positions, except where restrictions are justified by operational considerations. The court ordered the army to begin a pilot on integrating women into maneuvering armored units before the November 2026 draft.

Read us on