Israel’s National Road Safety Authority has filed a complaint with the police against the Wolt delivery service and its CEO, Tomer Cohen. The chairman of the authority’s board, former deputy police chief Moti Edri, called for a criminal investigation into the company and its head, as well as consideration of going to court to suspend the platform’s operations, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Demand to appoint a safety officer

The authority maintains that Wolt must appoint a road safety officer. It cites Regulation 579 of Israel’s traffic regulations, under which an enterprise is considered to be a company or business that uses at least 40 vehicles in specified categories, including motorcycles and passenger cars.

According to Wolt, approximately 20,000 couriers work through its platform. The authority said it has registration numbers for about 214 motorcycles, scooters and other courier vehicles that were mentioned in reports of road safety-related incidents. In the agency’s view, this is more than five times the established threshold and provides grounds to consider Wolt an enterprise within the meaning of this provision. The complaint also states that Regulation 580(a) provides for the personal liability of a company’s CEO.

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Wolt’s position and demands to the police

Wolt rejects this interpretation, emphasizing that its couriers are independent contractors rather than company employees. The service said it responds to every complaint regarding couriers’ conduct on the road and their involvement in accidents, but did not disclose how many couriers had their access to the platform revoked following such reports.

In September, the authority demanded that Cohen appoint a safety officer and prepare a detailed mandatory risk-reduction plan. According to the agency, Wolt’s response did not include implementation deadlines, measurable goals or monitoring mechanisms, and the promised plan was never submitted. Edri also called on the police to strengthen targeted enforcement against dangerous traffic violations by couriers.

Wolt described the authority’s actions as a campaign to restore its reputation. The company said it invests significant resources in road safety and had also offered agency representatives a meeting to jointly advance practical measures.

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