The Beersheba Magistrate’s Court in Israel sentenced San-Lusian Tevel to 28 months in prison for aiding and abetting the theft of two expensive sound systems from the Nova festival site. The equipment was stolen two days after the Hamas attack on October 7, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Sentence and compensation

Tevel pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated theft under an amended indictment. The court also fined him 10,000 Israeli shekels and ordered him to pay 20,000 shekels in compensation to the parents of Matan Lior and 10,000 shekels to his business partner Amitai Rahum.

Tevel’s vehicle, which was used during the crime, was confiscated. The time he has already spent in custody in this case will be credited toward his sentence. The court also imposed suspended prison terms of 12 and six months, which may be activated if he commits specified property or fraud offenses within three years of his release.

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Role of other convicts

Judge Amir Doron found that Tevel provided the logistics without which the scheme could not have been carried out: he rented a trailer, handed his vehicle over to Ram Shahin, and connected the participants while knowing the circumstances of the thefts. The court took into account Tevel’s guilty plea and post-traumatic stress disorder, imposing the minimum sentence within the established range of 28 to 36 months.

The sound systems belonged to a company co-owned by Matan Lior and Amitai Rahum. Lior was killed at the festival after helping evacuate attendees under fire. Shahin, whom the court called the driving force behind the scheme, was previously sentenced to seven years in prison, while Daniel Hasson received three years and four months. According to the court, Hasson tried to sell the stolen equipment while posing as its owner.

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