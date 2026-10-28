In southern Israel, police and volunteer rescue units are searching for people and vehicles that have reportedly gone missing or become stranded in flooded areas of the Negev and Arava. Heavy rains created dangerous conditions on election day, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Rescuers are conducting searches on the ground and from the air. In Beersheba, water flooded parking lots and shopping centers, while residents reported that several traffic lights were malfunctioning.

Road closures

Several roads were closed due to flooding and the risk of flash floods in the south of the country and in the Dead Sea area. According to Ynet, the restrictions affected all routes to and from Eilat, while police also closed Highway 90 because of the weather.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Neot HaKikar resident Yoni Stern told Ynet that Arava residents, including himself, were stranded on the roads and unable to vote. He called for voting hours to be extended or for the road to be opened.

Impact of the weather on voting

In Meitar, one polling station was temporarily closed due to a weather-related power outage. Near Eilat, 17 millimeters of rain fell over three hours on Tuesday. In Neot Smadar, nearly a quarter of the annual rainfall norm fell in half a day, Ynet reported.

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