In Tel Aviv and the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel, hundreds of people held rallies on Saturday, November 7, calling for Arab parties to be included in the new government. Participants also demanded an end to the rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Anadolu Agency reports.

Call for political partnership

According to Haaretz, about 300 people gathered in the Jezreel Valley. Several hundred more protesters took to Habima Square in central Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel reported.

In Tel Aviv, demonstrators held signs in Arabic and Hebrew reading: “67 seats. Let us choose a new path.” This referred to the combined number of seats held by parties opposing Netanyahu, including two Arab lists — the Joint List and RAAM — in the 120-seat Knesset.

Participants chanted: “Without partnership, there is no peace.” They also called for an end to the “divide and rule” policy and demanded “freedom and equality for all.” The Standing Together organization, which advocates Jewish-Arab partnership and political equality, took part in the rally.

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Mandate to form a government

The rallies took place before Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced his intention to task Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government. According to Ynet, the mandate handover ceremony is due to take place on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. local time at the president’s residence.

Parties opposing Netanyahu won 67 seats in the election, 19 of which belong to the two Arab lists. Forces supporting Netanyahu received 53 seats. At the same time, most leaders of opposition parties do not support forming a government that would depend on Arab parties: without them, they have 48 seats, while at least 61 are needed for a majority.

Demand to release journalist

Some rally participants also called for the release of journalist Abd Abu Shahade. Israeli media reported that he was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent after a trip to Doha, where he interviewed former Knesset member Azmi Bishara.

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