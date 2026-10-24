Thousands protest in Israel ahead of elections — France 24

In Tel Aviv, Israel, thousands of people took part in an anti-government demonstration on Saturday, three days before the general election. Participants demanded accountability for the failure to prevent the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, after which the war in Gaza began, France 24 reports.

Demand for an investigation

The protest was organized by the October Council, an association created by the families of those killed and hostages seized by Palestinian militants on October 7. Ahead of the rally, the organization said the event was intended to become the culmination of a three-year struggle to establish the truth, ensure accountability, and create a state commission of inquiry.

According to an AFP correspondent, participants marched from the central Rabin Square to Hostages Square, where a rally was due to take place. This site had previously been a focal point of anti-government protests calling for the release of people held hostage in Gaza.

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Tense election race

Leading representatives of opposition parties were expected to join the demonstration. The latest polls released before the ban on publishing polling data began on Friday evening indicated roughly even standings for the right-wing bloc of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the bloc of his main rival from the centre-right camp, Gadi Eisenkot. According to these polls, neither bloc was winning a majority of seats in parliament.

The October Council also alerted police to possible provocations by government supporters. Netanyahu's government refuses to establish an independent commission and instead proposed creating a political commission, half of whose members would be appointed by the ruling coalition and the other half by opposition lawmakers. Opposition leaders said they would boycott a commission formed by politicians.

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