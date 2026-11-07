Israel Border Police painted over nationalist and pro-Palestinian graffiti on walls in public places in several villages in Western Galilee. The operation was carried out over the past week, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing a police statement.

Police said the actions were part of broader measures to strengthen governance, maintain public order and increase the presence of security forces in the region. After the inscriptions were discovered, law enforcement officers painted over them to restore the walls' original appearance.

Crime and security in the elections

The operation took place amid discussions about security and law enforcement in Israel's Arab communities, which were important topics in the recent Knesset elections. According to the Israel Democracy Institute, turnout among Arab citizens of Israel was about 77% — two percentage points below the 1996 record, when it reached 79.3%.

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A poll by an Israeli consulting company conducted before the elections showed that 55% of respondents named violence and crime as the main problem for young Arab Israelis and an important factor when voting. Previously, residents of Arab towns and villages had also expressed concern about violence, organized crime and the influence of armed gangs.

Positions of Arab parties

After the elections, Arab parties are seeking more active government action on crime, policing, infrastructure and budget spending. At the same time, their leaders continue to advocate for Palestinians' rights and the creation of a Palestinian state.

Ta'al party leader Ahmad Tibi, in an interview with The Independent in Arabic, confirmed support for Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot as prime minister, while emphasizing the priority of fighting crime and improving living conditions in Arab communities. According to the Central Elections Committee, Arab parties won 19 seats in the Knesset, receiving nearly 840,000 votes, or about 15% of the total.

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