Israel records record voter turnout — The Hindu

In Israel, on Tuesday, October 27, voters turned out en masse at polling stations during the first national elections since the October 7, 2023 attack. Turnout reached a record level, The Hindu reports.

Elections amid wars

The campaign is taking place against the backdrop of the trauma of the October 7 attack and the multi-front regional wars it triggered. Questions of responsibility and security have become central to the election campaign.

The country’s electorate is deeply divided, and the vote has become a test of support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom the source describes as a veteran of the right-wing political camp.

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In Herzliya, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, voted, according to a Reuters photo caption.

Netanyahu’s statement

After voting in Jerusalem, Netanyahu expressed concern over high voter activity among Israel’s Arab minority. He also said there were attempts to steal the election. The article notes that Netanyahu echoed the rhetoric of his ally, U.S. President Donald Trump.

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