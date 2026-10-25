In northern Israel, police detained four women on suspicion of defrauding clients who sought help with tax refunds. According to the Jerusalem Post, there are about 500 potential victims in the case, while the amount of funds allegedly obtained unlawfully totals hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Searches and detentions

Officers from the Northern District police and the Border Police raided the suspects' homes, detained four women and seized items that, according to law enforcement, may be linked to the alleged crimes. Those detained include a mother and two of her daughters from Kafr Kanna, as well as a woman from Ilut. Both localities are located near Nazareth.

According to the Northern District police fraud investigation unit, three women — the mother, one of her daughters and an Ilut resident — worked together at a legitimate company that provided tax refund services.

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Transfers to private accounts

According to the investigation, the suspects contacted clients who wanted to check their eligibility for a tax refund and offered them to pay a case-opening fee into their private bank account. The money was later transferred, police say, to a fictitious account created by the suspects.

Many of the approximately 500 potential victims did not file complaints with police, so investigators contacted them independently. Police also claim that over recent months, the suspects contacted clients' pension funds and converted their money into cash. This could have deprived people of both money and accrued benefits.

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