New traffic rules will come into force in the UAE on January 1, 2027, limiting driving time to nine hours during any 24-hour period. The rule applies to all drivers, but will have the greatest impact on truck and bus drivers making long-distance journeys. The Federal Traffic Council may change this limit. The changes are provided for by UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 174 of 2026.

New vehicle definitions

According to The National, a heavy goods vehicle will be considered one whose unladen weight exceeds 3.5 tonnes. Previously, the threshold was 2.5 tonnes. Buses carrying between nine and 26 passengers will be defined as light buses, while those carrying more than 26 passengers will be defined as heavy buses.

The new rules also prohibit loads from extending beyond the dimensions of a heavy vehicle. Previously, the transport of oversized loads could be permitted by the licensing authority provided that safety requirements were met and warning signs were used. Separate rules on special permits for non-standard loads remain in force.

Load requirements and fines

Drivers of heavy vehicles must ensure that the load does not pose a danger to people or obstruct traffic. Loads must also be covered to prevent sand, dust or other materials from spilling or being blown onto the road. Carrying passengers in heavy trucks is permitted only for the owner's employees and workers loading or unloading goods, provided designated seats are available for them.

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The rules retain the ban on heavy vehicles and heavy buses overtaking one another in cities. Outside cities, this is permitted only if it does not obstruct traffic. Drivers must also use designated lanes where they are available.

Penalties for violations

Violations are punishable by fines, penalty points, suspension of the driving licence and vehicle impoundment. If a driver of a heavy vehicle causes an accident involving the overturning of their own or another vehicle, they face a fine of 3,000 dirhams and a one-year licence suspension. The same penalty applies to illegal overtaking.

A fine of 3,000 dirhams and 12 penalty points has been established for a load falling or spilling; dangerous loading carries a fine of 2,000 dirhams and six points. The UAE Ministry of Interior reminded the public of the violations and fines after two road accidents on the way to Fujairah, in which 14 people were killed and about 30 were injured.

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