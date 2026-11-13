UAE announces three days off for 55th National Day — The National

In the United Arab Emirates, public sector employees will have three days off — from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4 — on the occasion of the country’s 55th National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad. Civil servants will return to work on Monday, December 7, so together with the weekend, many will have a five-day break.

Announced holiday dates

The holiday dates were announced by the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. As The National reports, under the unified state calendar, UAE public and private sector employees usually have the same number of official public holidays.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Anniversary of the emirates’ union

UAE National Day is celebrated in December in honor of the country’s formation in 1971. At that time, six emirates united to form the UAE, while Ras Al Khaimah joined the following year. The union was led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who became the country’s first president.

The name Eid Al Etihad refers to an Arabic word meaning “union.” The central event of the annual celebrations is usually a major ceremony attended by UAE rulers. This year’s events also coincide with the UAE’s Year of the Family, dedicated to the families, generations and communities that have shaped the country over 55 years.

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