UAE officials and conscripts referred to military court — The National

In the United Arab Emirates, several civil servants and conscripts have been referred to the Military Criminal Court in a case involving alleged assistance in evading national service. They are accused of document forgery and abuse of office, The National reports.

What charges were brought

The UAE Military Attorney General referred the accused to the military prosecution. The acts attributed to them include abuse of official powers, obtaining unjustified exemptions from service, and falsifying data on the completion of national and reserve service.

According to the investigation, the alleged scheme involved manipulating official data, documents and medical reports. This could have allowed certain conscripts to bypass established procedures.

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The case will be heard by military justice

The accused include both civil servants and conscripts; each of them has been charged in accordance with their alleged role in the case. The final decision on their liability will be made by the military court.

The Military Attorney General said that national service is a duty and responsibility toward the state, while protecting the integrity of procedures must ensure fairness and equality during its completion. He also warned that the authorities would prosecute those who help others evade military obligations or use their positions to unlawfully obtain exemptions. The charges brought still have to be proven in court.

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