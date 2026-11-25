The United Arab Emirates will hold the large-scale Exercise Union 55 emergency services drill on Wednesday, November 25. Police, civil defence units and emergency response services from all seven emirates will take part.

As The National reports, the UAE Ministry of Interior warned of noticeable movements of security units and official vehicles. The exercise will test coordination between services, crisis response and operational readiness ahead of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Testing service readiness

Exercise Union 55 involves simulated emergency scenarios. Authorities will assess the speed of deploying units on the ground and the continuity of operations of federal bodies and local police commands. The ministry did not disclose the time or specific locations of the exercise.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The drill is part of preparations for celebrations marking the 55th anniversary of the UAE's founding, scheduled for December 2–6. During this period, large crowds are expected near public landmarks, at fireworks displays and local festivals across the country.

Recommendations for residents

Residents were urged to remain calm if they see sirens, tactical vehicles or staged incidents, and to give way to emergency service convoys. Authorities asked people not to take photographs or videos, or share on social media footage from the exercise or images of security personnel. For updates, people are advised to follow only verified channels of the Ministry of Interior and local police.

The ministry stressed that Exercise Union 55 is a planned drill, not a real emergency.

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