In the United Arab Emirates, about a thousand workers are cleaning oil from the coasts of the emirates of Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah every day. The work is being carried out after a spill from the Gem No 2 supertanker, The National reports.

Vasilios Mamaloukas Frangoulis, director of oil spill response services at Beeah Group, said that nearly 100 pieces of equipment, including three oil-recovery vessels, have been deployed at various sites. On beaches, oil is washed out of the sand with low-pressure water. Washing equipment, absorbents and mechanical devices, including skimmers, are used to clean stone walls and other hard surfaces.

The cleanup will last months

According to Frangoulis, operations at some locations are planned to be completed in the coming days. At the same time, cleaning other areas may take at least several months and continue into next year. Strong winds complicate the work, as they can move oil near the shore.

Contaminated mangroves require a special approach: due to the sensitivity of these ecosystems, less radical interventions are needed there. Frangoulis said that washing may be attempted in the UAE, while tides also provide natural water circulation. Waste, including collected oil, contaminated beach material, absorbents, garbage and personal protective equipment, is processed at a Beeah facility in Sharjah.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Beaches have begun reopening

After cleanup, seven public and hotel beaches in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as beaches in Sharjah, were reopened to visitors. At the same time, beaches on the east coast had previously been closed because of oil pollution, but the source of that pollution has not yet been confirmed.

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed the presence of an oil spill on October 22 after reports of a fuel-like smell. According to The National, the source of this spill was the Gem No 2 supertanker, whose crew was rescued after an impact in early October.

Dubai-based Ecocoast, which produces floating containment booms for containing oil, has doubled their production because of high demand. Its head, Joachim de Genlis, said the company’s boats had worked continuously at the sites for more than two weeks, supporting spill-response teams.

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