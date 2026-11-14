UAE releases 15 green turtles after rehabilitation — The National

In the emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, 15 green sea turtles that underwent rehabilitation due to illness or injuries have been released. Before their release in the protected Al-Qurm area on the east coast, tracking devices were attached to the animals, The National reports.

Rehabilitation after injuries and exhaustion

The turtles were rescued under a stranded-animal response programme run by the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority. The programme also helps seabirds, sea snakes, dolphins, porpoises and other representatives of marine fauna.

According to scientist and conservation specialist Fadi Yagmour, some turtles had shell injuries typical of collisions with marine vessels or propeller cuts. The animals treated also included turtles with amputated flippers; such injuries were linked to entanglement in ropes or fishing lines. Most turtles were collected because of illness or exhaustion, probably after migration.

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The released animals spent between six months and a year in rehabilitation. Some needed only rest, while others required veterinary care and surgery. Intensive treatment takes place at Sharjah Safari Park, after which the turtles are transferred to Khor Kalba Mangrove Nature Park. Another 10 sea turtles remain in rehabilitation.

Tracking and habitat protection

The release was carried out after temperatures fell, as channels among the mangroves can become very hot in summer. In addition to green turtles, the authority rehabilitates hawksbill, olive ridley and loggerhead turtles. One animal currently receiving treatment has fishing hooks in its beak and flipper.

Authority staff find injured or stranded animals during patrols and also receive reports from the coast guard, hotel workers and local residents. Researchers analyse data on such cases to better understand the seasonality of strandings. A year ago, the International Union for Conservation of Nature reclassified the green turtle as a species of least concern, although individual populations in other regions remain threatened.

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