Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the head of cybersecurity of the United Arab Emirates, said that during the conflict, the number of cyberattacks that the UAE links to Iran reached 800,000 per day on peak days. According to him, the attacks targeted the country’s critical infrastructure, including electricity and water supply systems, power plants and desalination facilities. He said this at the World Police Summit in Dubai, The National reports.

Attacks using malicious software

Al Kuwaiti claims that the attackers used destructive wiper-class software. Unlike ransomware, it does not block access to data for ransom but attempts to erase it from systems. According to him, such software was used in attacks on electricity and water supply, water desalination, education and healthcare systems.

The official also said that artificial intelligence was used in many operations. In his assessment, this made it more difficult to establish the source of the attacks, especially if state structures or large organizations could have been involved.

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Individuals were also targeted

According to Al Kuwaiti, the campaign targeted not only infrastructure and institutions, but also individual people. He said there were attempts to spread disinformation through social media, gaming platforms, the dark web and online chats, as well as to promote extremist ideology and undermine national security.

Separately, the official reported attempts to deceive passengers at airports by persuading them to transfer money or change flights through fraudulent means. The authorities also recorded attempts to compromise home security cameras, surveillance cameras at farms, vehicle smart cameras and dashcams.

In August, the UAE Cyber Security Council said that national teams had detected and contained organized attacks on the aviation, energy and education sectors before they could disrupt vital systems.

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