In Abu Dhabi, UAE, environmental services said they were ready to respond to threats to natural resources during the war with Iran. Abu Dhabi Environment Agency Secretary General Shaikha Al Dhaheri said that risks had been identified and action plans prepared even before the consequences of the war’s outbreak on February 28 became evident, The National reports.

Environmental risks of war

According to Al Dhaheri, personnel in the emirate were prepared in advance to respond, systems were created to forecast potential threats, and mechanisms were established for necessary action in the event of an emergency. She noted that the experience of the past year enabled the agency to assess how it could further strengthen its capabilities.

During the most intense period of the war, Iran carried out ballistic missile and drone strikes on the UAE and other Persian Gulf states, including against civilian infrastructure, energy facilities and airports. Concerns were raised over the potential consequences of attacks on tankers, ports and oil refineries for vulnerable marine ecosystems.

In October, an oil spill following a possible Iranian drone attack on a supertanker in the Persian Gulf prompted a large-scale environmental operation. The UAE then closed beaches and suspended fishing to carry out an extensive cleanup.

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Conservation indicators

Acting Executive Director for Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Maitha Al Hameli said the difficult period had tested the agency’s programmes and systems. According to her, the services demonstrated flexibility and responsiveness.

The Abu Dhabi Environment Agency is marking 30 years of work. Over the past eight years, the emirate’s sustainable fisheries index has increased from 8% to 100%, and more than 75 million mangrove trees have been planted. Twenty percent of the emirate’s marine and land areas are under protection.

According to Al Hameli, Abu Dhabi’s waters are home to about 3,500 dugongs — the largest population in the Persian Gulf and the largest outside Australia. In January, the agency also launched a strategic plan for 2026–2030, providing for wider use of artificial intelligence and predictive environmental measures; the document contains nine priorities and 170 targets.

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