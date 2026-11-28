In the United Arab Emirates, defenseAI has officially begun operations. The company develops its own artificial intelligence-based systems for managing defense operations. It employs more than 100 engineers who are creating the software suite from scratch.

As The National reports, defenseAI introduced four products: battlemindAI for intelligence gathering and action coordination, battleviewAI for situational awareness, battleplanAI for planning and decision-making support, and battlereadyAI for providing data on technical condition, supplies, configuration, and readiness.

Unified operational picture

According to the company, these systems are intended to create a unified operational picture, from receiving initial data to completing an operation and maintaining the readiness of personnel, assets, and units at all levels. defenseAI founder and chief executive Hisham Fadel said the systems should help commanders make decisions faster, while decision-making authority and responsibility must remain with people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Modular architecture

defenseAI's software suite is built on an open modular technology foundation for operations that cannot rely on a single network, system, or location. The company says its architecture makes it possible to connect equipment, applications, and users at different command levels and supports cloud, on-premises, federated, and autonomous deployments.

defenseAI says its solutions can be integrated with sensors, weapon systems, platforms, and infrastructure. According to the company, artificial intelligence will help teams work with large volumes of information, interpret complex data, and act with greater confidence.

According to a Fortune Business Insights estimate cited by the publication, the global AI market in the defense sector could grow from $17.36 billion in 2026 to nearly $52 billion in 2034, at an average annual rate of more than 15%. This market includes autonomous systems, predictive maintenance, decision-support platforms, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis.

Read us on