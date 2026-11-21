On Shuweihat Island in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE, paleontologists have discovered the remains of a new species of fossil carnivore that lived around seven million years ago. The animal was named Promegaviverra abudhabiensis; the species name means “from Abu Dhabi” or “of Abu Dhabi.” As The National reports, it was a civet that may have weighed at least 20 kilograms.

Lower jaw fragments

The first jaw fragment was found at the Shuweihat-2 site in late February by Hanneke Jacobs, a collections management specialist at the Abu Dhabi Natural History Museum. During subsequent intensive searches, scientists discovered three more fragments about a metre from the location of the first find.

All four pieces fit together into the right half of the animal’s lower jaw. At first, researchers assumed the remains might have belonged to a wolverine, but the structure of the teeth did not match that carnivore. Alberto Valenciano, an associate professor at Complutense University of Madrid and a specialist in carnivorous mammals, was involved in analysing a digital 3D model of the specimen.

Valenciano ruled out other carnivores known from this area, including sabre-toothed cats, hyenids and wolverines. After a specialised analysis, he concluded that the specimen belonged to a new genus and species of viverrids, a family of carnivorous mammals that includes civets and genets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evidence of ancient migration

According to the scientists, the find is the first discovered representative of the viverrid family on the Arabian Peninsula. It also indicates that giant civets migrated through Arabia from Asia to Africa in ancient times.

The fossil comes from the Baynunah Formation, formed by river sands, clays and other deposits. Around seven million years ago, during the Late Miocene, there was no sea near the present-day coast. Large rivers flowed through the area, and it was surrounded by savannas and wooded areas inhabited by hippopotamuses, crocodiles, fish, turtles and hipparions — ancient three-toed horses.

The description of the new genus and species was published in the journal Fossil Record. In March next year, researchers plan to continue fieldwork at the Shuweihat site, where they hope to find new fossils.

Read us on