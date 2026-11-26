On November 25, the UAE Coast Guard recovered the body of Jordanian sailor Mohammad Hussam al-Din al-Otaibi off the coast of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. He had been missing after an attack on an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Search for the sailor

The National reports, citing Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad al-Majali. According to him, Jordan's Foreign Ministry and the country's embassy in Abu Dhabi are coordinating with the sailor's family and UAE authorities to return his body to his homeland for burial.

Al-Majali thanked the UAE and Omani authorities for the search efforts and expressed condolences to the deceased's family.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack in the Strait of Hormuz

A tanker belonging to Adnoc Logistics and Services was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on November 17. At the time, the company said that one crew member was missing, while all other sailors had been evacuated. Eleven people were injured and received medical assistance as needed.

Iran claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and off the coasts of Oman and the UAE, often placing responsibility on vessel operators for collisions with sea mines. Adnoc Logistics and Services is the shipping division of Abu Dhabi energy company Adnoc.

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