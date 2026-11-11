Researchers at The Ohio State University analyzed bacteria in wastewater and found links between them and indicators of chronic diseases, behavior, and socioeconomic conditions in communities across the state. The results of the study, published in the journal Environmental Research, are described by News-Medical.

Data from eight cities

Scientists examined 27 samples collected in 2022 at nine wastewater treatment plants serving eight cities in Ohio. More than 1.3 million people lived in these communities; the sample included urban and rural areas.

The team focused on bacteria associated with the human gut. Their composition in wastewater was compared with open data on the prevalence of chronic diseases, behavioral health factors, demographic, and socioeconomic indicators.

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The cities showed different bacterial profiles, indicating substantial differences in the gut microbiome at the community level. Some types of bacteria were associated with indicators of obesity, high blood pressure, asthma, and other chronic conditions. Researchers also identified associations with smoking, depression, physical activity, and unemployment.

A separate group of bacteria

The authors paid the greatest attention to the bacterial group Desulfovibrio. Its abundance was linked to eight health indicators, including obesity, high blood pressure, stroke, and a range of chronic diseases. Rural communities generally recorded higher levels of these bacteria, as well as higher rates of several chronic conditions.

The study authors believe that wastewater monitoring can complement approaches to assessing population health because it makes it possible to analyze the situation in communities rather than only data from people who sought care at medical facilities. Such monitoring is already used to track viruses, including the pathogens that cause COVID-19, influenza, and mpox. The researchers also suggest that, in the future, analysis of microbiome changes may help assess the outcomes of nutrition programs.

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