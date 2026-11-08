In Okara, Pakistan, police detained a man and a relative of a woman named Misbah, whose death is being investigated as a possible murder by electrocution. The deceased was the mother of two children. This was reported by The Express Tribune.

Suspicions arose before the burial

According to police, Misbah may have been tortured, tied to a bed and electrocuted. Law enforcement officers believe that her husband Tanveer, his sister, a relative and a nephew may have been involved.

Police say the husband’s relatives attempted to pass off the woman’s death as natural. However, while the body was being prepared for burial, burn blisters were noticed on her feet, raising suspicions about the circumstances of her death.

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Detentions and investigation

The deceased woman’s mother, Faizun Nisa, contacted police. According to her, when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, Tanveer fled. Police later reported the detention of the main suspect, Tanveer, and his relative Asgar, citing the evidence collected.

Based on Misbah’s mother’s statement, a case was opened against four people named in the statement and three unidentified suspects. Police are conducting raids to detain the other individuals involved. The woman’s body was taken to a district hospital for a forensic examination, which is to establish the exact cause and circumstances of death.

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