In the city of Nanjo in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, tourism company DMO Nanjo has postponed the launch of a premium dawn tour of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Sefa Utaki sanctuary. The decision was made on October 5 amid objections from city officials, the board of education, local residents and volunteer guides, The Japan Times reports.

The company had planned to launch the tour as early as January, but canceled it for the current fiscal year, which ends in late March. DMO Nanjo said it could reconsider the project after reaching an agreement with stakeholders.

Access to the sacred area

The program included an early morning prayer at Sefa Utaki with a guide dressed in the ceremonial attire of the kikoe okimi, the highest priestess of the Ryukyu Kingdom. Tourists were then to be offered a meal in the style of Ryukyu royal cuisine. The package was to cost from 100,000 yen per person.

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Objections were prompted by both the high price and the plan to allow paying visitors into Sangui, the sanctuary’s most secluded area. It is closed to the general public and intended for yuta, traditional Okinawan spiritual practitioners, and other ritual participants. Access to the area was restricted in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic; the ban was subsequently maintained to protect the site’s sacred character and because of the risk of falling rocks.

City reaction

Nanjo Mayor Noriyuki Oshiro told the city assembly in September that DMO Nanjo had presented the idea only as a proposal and that no decision on its implementation had been discussed. Keney Gushiken, head of the city board of education, also said that the body had not been consulted and had not approved the initiative.

DMO Nanjo, registered in January with city and private investment, has managed Sefa Utaki as a city-appointed administrator since April. The company explained that the plan was aimed at developing higher-priced and more sustainable tourism amid declining visitor numbers: from about 438,000 people in 2012 to around 216,000 in fiscal 2025. Part of the revenue was planned to be directed toward improving the grounds and preserving local traditions.

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