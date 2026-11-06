Former school principal killed in Oleshky after truce — RMF24

In Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, temporarily occupied by Russia, former school principal Kostiantyn Melnyk was killed in a drone attack after the end of a local truce. RMF24 reports, citing Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the city administration.

Truce for evacuation

According to the outlet, the ceasefire agreement was intended to ensure the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid. The truce lasted from 03:00 on October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, Ukrainian time.

Hasanenko told Ukrinform that information about Melnyk's death came after the truce had ended. She also noted that some residents were unable or unwilling to leave the city. Some people, she said, were hiding in basements and did not know about the humanitarian mission.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Problems with leaving and aid

Some residents refused evacuation because they feared Russia's so-called filtration measures — detailed checks after which people might not have been able to return home. According to Hasanenko, the evacuation convoy managed to pick up those waiting on the road, but some women left earlier, believing that the buses had already passed.

The head of the administration also stated that the volume of humanitarian aid was insufficient: residents were given minimal food packages that did not last for a week. Until recently, she said, about 2,000 people, including 50 children, remained in Oleshky without access to food and drinking water.

Oleshky is located about four kilometers from Kherson, on the left bank of the Dnipro, in territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

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