In Oman, a decree by Sultan Haitham has established punishment for showing contempt for the national anthem, “Nashid as-Salam as-Sultani”: those found guilty may face imprisonment from three months to three years.

What actions the decree covers

The decree, published on Sunday, applies to those who insult the anthem verbally, in writing, through gestures, distort it, or commit other acts expressing hatred or contempt. This was reported by The National.

The punishment for insulting the anthem has been equated with sanctions already in force for insulting Oman’s flag. The same prison term is provided for people who lower or destroy the flag, as well as express hatred or contempt for the flag or the state emblem.

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The decree did not explain the reason for introducing the new rules.

History of the anthem and international practice

“Nashid as-Salam as-Sultani” was created in 1932. The anthem was rewritten in 1970 after Sultan Qaboos came to power, and again in 2020, when he was succeeded by Sultan Haitham.

Similar rules are in force in other countries. Since 2003, France has provided for fines for booing the national anthem, “La Marseillaise.” In 2020, Hong Kong introduced up to three years in prison for insulting China’s anthem, “March of the Volunteers.” In 2023, a man who combined the anthem with a protest song received the first prison sentence under this law.

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