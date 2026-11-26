UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned of the risk of further grave international crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. As UN News reports, developments in recent months in the West Bank have, he said, heightened fears of such a threat across the occupied Palestinian territory.

Türk said that the UN Human Rights Office had repeatedly warned that Israel’s actions in Gaza could pose a real threat to the continued existence of Palestinians as a group. According to him, the warnings were not heeded, civilians continue to be killed, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forcibly displaced. He also said that senior Israeli officials had expressed an intention to make such displacement permanent.

Mass displacement of the population

According to the UN Human Rights Office, since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have forcibly displaced 42,666 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. In Gaza, nearly two million people have been forcibly displaced, with many having been forced to leave their homes repeatedly.

The High Commissioner expressed particular concern over the continued unlawful killings in Gaza even after a ceasefire was announced last year. According to him, Gaza’s population is concentrated in an ever-smaller part of the territory, while the ongoing Israeli blockade and closures deprive Palestinians of basic means of survival, including food, medicines and shelter.

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Statements on the West Bank

Türk said that civilian infrastructure is being destroyed in Gaza, while illegal settlements are expanding in the West Bank. He also said that Palestinians are arbitrarily detained, subjected to torture and ill-treatment, and placed under a separate legal system.

In Türk’s assessment, systematic violent attempts are taking place in the West Bank to replace Palestinian communities with Israeli settlers and fragment the territory, undermining the prospect of establishing a territorially contiguous Palestinian state. He also pointed to a discriminatory movement regime that prioritizes settlers’ freedom of movement over Palestinians’ ability to exercise basic rights in daily life.

At the same time, Türk reminded Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups of their obligation to protect civilians, respect the safety and independence of humanitarian personnel and operations, and comply with the prohibition on extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment. He called on all states to act to prevent further crimes, ensure independent investigations, accountability for those responsible, and support for international courts.

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