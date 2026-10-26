In Japan’s Osaka Prefecture, police detained or referred 43 minors aged 7 to 16 to authorities in connection with pranks known on social media as Shorinji racing. Some of them were arrested on suspicion of damaging buildings. Of the 43 minors, 32 were aged 13 or younger, The Japan Times reports.

About 250 incidents in two months

According to Osaka police, around 250 cases related to this trend were recorded in the prefecture in September and October. They included calls to the 110 emergency number from public telephones, with callers shouting “Shorinji!” and immediately hanging up.

Young people also threw firecrackers into police boxes, smashed glass panels in doors, and tore down posters inside the premises. Osaka police said they regard such acts as serious criminal offenses and will take strict measures against those involved.

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Spread through social media

Shorinji racing is spreading among young people through social media, including TikTok. The origin of the name of this trend is unknown, and it is not related to the Japanese martial art of Shorinji Kempo.

Some minors told police that they had seen such pranks on social media and considered them funny. Others explained their actions by saying they wanted to make their friends at school laugh.

Similar incidents also occurred in the neighboring Hyogo Prefecture during the same period. In particular, young people entered police boxes without permission and sprayed juice inside. Hyogo police detained or referred 25 minors to authorities, including elementary school students, and urged young people not to play pranks at government institutions.

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