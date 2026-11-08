Police in Osaka, Japan, detained 33-year-old Satoshi Okamoto, who, according to law enforcement, confessed to a knife attack on a bookstore employee. The incident occurred at a branch of the national Maruzen & Junkudo chain in the city center, NDTV World reports.

Attack at the bookstore

According to police, Okamoto likely used a kitchen knife during the attack on the employee. The victim called the police immediately afterward. Law enforcement did not specify his condition but said that his life was not in danger.

The suspect remained inside the bookstore until police arrived, when he was detained. According to law enforcement, he admitted to stabbing the employee.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by the detainee

A police representative who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity said that the detainee stated he held a grudge against society as a whole.

The report notes that violent crime in Japan is relatively rare. At the same time, recent years have seen isolated knife attacks and other assaults in the country committed by socially isolated people who expressed grievances against society.

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