In Wuhan, China, disciplinary authorities launched an inspection of a construction company after an artificial intelligence system detected signs of possible violations. According to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, the investigation found that the company was fictitious and that some officials used it for the possible misappropriation of renovation funds. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

Suspicious company data

The system noted that the company took on more than ten projects within a year, although its registered capital had decreased from 50 million to 10 million yuan. At the same time, the company’s paid-in capital remained zero. More than 80% of the projects it received concerned residential complexes with which the firm had already worked.

Over five years, the company received 116 renovation projects in 84 residential complexes. Documents relating to this work initially appeared to have been properly prepared. However, data analysis showed that the firm had few employees and no construction crew, while no evidence of the actual completion of renovations was found, the commission said.

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Control of renovation funds

According to the commission, renovation funds are paid by homeowners and managed by the authorities. Previously, they were difficult to monitor because the money could be spent under several budget categories, making it easier to conceal violations.

Wuhan authorities used artificial intelligence to monitor records of renovations in residential complexes, changes in construction personnel, and the work of government bodies in order to identify anomalies. This episode was one of about a dozen examples that the anti-corruption body published this month.

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping called big data an innovative tool for detecting corruption. A document adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee last month also provides for the development of a digital disciplinary oversight system and a big data platform to supervise the exercise of power in the public sector.

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