In women with multiple sclerosis, pregnancy was linked to a decrease in total brain volume and cortical volume during the first three months after childbirth. At the same time, these changes were temporary: in most participants, brain volume recovered within one to two years. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published on November 18, 2026, in Neurology Open Access.

MRI data before and after pregnancy

The study involved 247 women with multiple sclerosis who had had the disease for an average of six years. Researchers compared 100 participants with a total of 122 pregnancies with 147 participants who had never been pregnant.

All participants underwent several brain MRI scans. For participants who had been pregnant, the analysis included images taken from up to two years before pregnancy to two years after childbirth. Researchers measured total brain volume, cortical gray matter volume, and the volume of lesions associated with multiple sclerosis.

The greatest changes after childbirth

The most pronounced decrease was recorded during the first three months after childbirth. Average total brain volume fell by 0.86%, while cortical volume decreased by 1.39%. Based on the first MRI scan after childbirth, the average annual decrease in total brain volume was 0.47%, and in cortical volume, 0.74%.

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For participants who had not been pregnant, average total brain volume increased by 0.03% over a year, while cortical volume decreased by 0.07%. The average volume of brain lesions remained unchanged during pregnancy and throughout the first year after childbirth.

Study limitations

The study's author, Vilija Jokubaitis of Monash University in Melbourne, noted that the postpartum decrease in brain volume may reflect processes related to pregnancy and childbirth rather than irreversible brain damage caused by multiple sclerosis. Participants received modern highly effective disease-modifying therapies.

The study established an association but does not prove that pregnancy itself causes these changes. Its limitations include the use of different MRI scanners and protocols at several medical centers, as well as different examination times among participants.

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