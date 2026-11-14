Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, aged 15 years and 232 days, became the youngest captain in the history of the men’s Twenty20 format. He led Bihar in India’s domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

New age record

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Suryavanshi surpassed the previous record held by Croatian cricketer Zak Vukusic. He captained Croatia’s national team at the age of 17 years and 311 days.

In July, Suryavanshi also became the youngest player in India’s men’s national team. He made his T20 debut against England in Manchester at the age of 15 years and 99 days, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. The cricketer became India’s 122nd representative in men’s T20I.

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Performances for India and in the IPL

The left-handed batter has played 10 T20I matches for India, scoring 295 runs and recording two half-centuries. He received his first call-up to the senior team after rapid progress that began with a 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League last year.

In the current IPL season, Suryavanshi became the tournament’s highest-scoring batter. His strike rate exceeded 237, while his 72 sixes set a competition record.

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