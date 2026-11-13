UFC president Dana White said that American Josh Hokit deserved a heavyweight title fight against France's Ciryl Gane. The bout for the undisputed title will take place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States, as part of UFC 334.

As BBC Sport reports, White does not approve of Hokit's provocative public persona, but considers claims that the fighter does not deserve this opportunity to be unfounded. According to the UFC chief, the athlete earned the right to a title bout through his results.

The contender's record

The 29-year-old Hokit made his UFC debut only a year ago. Since then, he has won four fights in the organization and extended his undefeated record to 10-0.

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Some critics believe Hokit's title opportunity is premature, naming Alexander Volkov among other contenders. They also suggest that attention to the fighter is driven by his controversial remarks and public behavior.

Gane's position

Gane, who will defend the belt for the first time after becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion in September due to the title being vacant following Tom Aspinall's relinquishment of it, also considers Hokit a worthy contender. The Frenchman called his opponent a strong athlete and a good wrestler, noting his successful run and high fight IQ.

During the press conference ahead of UFC 334, Hokit appeared wearing protective glasses and an eye patch, mocking Gane over his 2025 fight with Aspinall. That bout ended in a no contest after eye pokes left Aspinall unable to continue. Gane had said that the eye pokes were unintentional.

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