Paralympian and marathon runner Richard Whitehead has criticized Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch for using the example of double amputees who run marathons to justify proposed cuts to welfare payments. As The Guardian reports, the athlete said his sporting success had been used as a “weapon”.

The athlete’s reaction

In her speech, Badenoch said that millions of people can contribute to the economy and to the lives of their families and communities despite serious difficulties. Among her examples, she mentioned double amputees who run marathons, people who cannot leave home and do creative work remotely, as well as people with autism who run major technology companies.

Whitehead said he was surprised by the use of a sporting achievement in this context. In his view, it cannot be claimed that all people should work simply because some people with amputations complete marathon distances. He called such rhetoric divisive.

The athlete agreed that the welfare system needs reform, but stressed that people for whom support is essential should not be stripped of it en masse. Whitehead also invited Badenoch to discuss the daily barriers faced by people with disabilities and his own work supporting and mentoring others.

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Proposed changes to benefits

The Conservatives proposed cutting welfare spending by £36 billion. The party said that the savings are planned to come, among other things, from ending Disability Living Allowance payments to families of children with “milder cases” of behavioural disorders, learning disabilities or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Badenoch also said that convincing a young person with ADHD that they are “defective” and will achieve nothing could be more destructive to their future than the condition itself. Whitehead responded that he would like to hear an explanation of her terminology and speak about the experience of neurodiverse people and people with ADHD who need support.

Over the course of his career, Whitehead has run more than 100 marathons, set several world records over the marathon distance and won four Paralympic medals.

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