In Australia, researchers from the University of Adelaide and the Women's and Children's Health Network analyzed data from 19,000 pregnant women and identified an association between routine vaccination and more favorable birth outcomes. As News-Medical reports, the study covered births at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide in 2020–2023.

Risks of complications did not increase

The scientists assessed the safety and effects of influenza, pertussis and COVID-19 vaccinations during pregnancy. They found no evidence linking these three vaccines to an increased risk of hypertensive disorders, chorioamnionitis, premature rupture of membranes, bleeding, low birth weight or babies born small for gestational age.

According to the study's first author, perinatal infectious disease epidemiologist Hassen Mohammed, influenza vaccination was associated with a 13% reduction in the risk of preterm birth, while pertussis vaccination was associated with a 17% reduction. Researchers also recorded similar benefits for COVID-19 vaccination.

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Newborn indicators

Pertussis vaccination was also associated with an almost 50% lower risk of stillbirth. Newborns of vaccinated mothers were less likely to require intensive care and were less frequently diagnosed with early neonatal sepsis.

Study co-author Prabha Andravira noted that children of vaccinated mothers weighed an average of 90–180 grams more and were born several days later. During the study period, 64% of participants received the influenza vaccine, 74% received the pertussis vaccine, and 29.5% received the COVID-19 vaccine.

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