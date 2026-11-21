Welsh boxer Lauren Price defeated Czech fighter Michaela Kotaskova by unanimous decision at the Utilita Arena to become the undisputed welterweight world champion. All three judges awarded Price the victory by the identical score of 100:90, Sky Sports News reports.

Four championship belts

Price won the vacant WBO title at 147 pounds and added it to her IBF, WBC and WBA belts. The 2021 Olympic champion became the first boxer from Wales to attain undisputed world champion status in the era of four major titles. She also became the first British female boxer to achieve this.

Throughout the bout, Price fought from range, landing accurate left jabs and combinations, while also effectively attacking her opponent's body. Kotaskova continually moved forward and attempted to increase the pressure, but was unable to impose her pace on Price.

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Cut and final round

In the fifth round, Kotaskova suffered a cut near her left eye after an accidental clash of heads, but continued the fight. Price remained in control, combining punches to the head and body and avoiding the taller opponent's attacks by moving around the ring. In the final, tenth round, Kotaskova tried to apply more pressure, but Price responded with accurate punches.

After the fight, Price said she wants to take part in big bouts and build her legacy in boxing. She also noted that, having become the undisputed welterweight champion, she could move up to a higher weight division.

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