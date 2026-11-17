In Wolverhampton, Welsh darts player Gerwyn Price defeated Poland's Sebastian Białecki 5:2 at the Grand Slam of Darts and advanced to the playoff stage. He was awarded one of the legs after a referee's scoring error. According to BBC Sport, PDC organisers said the leg result stood because the error was not corrected before the next one began.

Scoring error

In the fourth leg, with the score at 2:1, Price needed 135 points. His first dart hit the treble 19 segment, leaving 78 points. After the player asked, referee Charlie Corstorphine incorrectly stated that the remaining score was 88.

Price then hit treble 16 and subsequently double 20. The final two throws produced 88 points, but together with the first hit he scored 145 points in the leg, which should have meant an over-score. Despite this, the leg was awarded to the Welshman.

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Darts Regulation Authority rules stipulate that an arithmetic error may be corrected before the next throw by the player with the incorrect score. If it resulted in winning a leg, the result stands if the inaccuracy was not corrected before the start of the next leg.

Littler reaches the playoffs

Nineteen-year-old Luke Littler also reached the playoff stage, despite losing 4:5 to Dutchman Niels Zonneveld. Littler only needed to win three legs to advance from the group.

With the score at 3:4, Littler hit the bullseye with three consecutive darts and completed a 150-point finish to level the score. He lost the deciding leg, but the three legs he won in the match were enough to continue in the tournament.

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